Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows Sells 18,106 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total value of C$1,003,615.58.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.39. 5,921,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.70 and a twelve month high of C$60.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.47.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

