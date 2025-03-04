Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.87. 12,650,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,973. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

