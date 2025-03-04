Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 52.4% in February

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MARPS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,958. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.26. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

