Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $38.48.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
