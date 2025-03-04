Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $38.48.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

