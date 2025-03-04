Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 1475285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Eden Research Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,013.09). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 167,947 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,038.41 ($6,402.86). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 964,487 shares of company stock worth $3,690,001. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

