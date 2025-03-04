Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335.02 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.28), with a volume of 449903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.32).

Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.79. The company has a market cap of £405.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Pacific Assets

In other Pacific Assets news, insider Nandita Sahgal bought 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £5,261.94 ($6,686.92). Also, insider June Ang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £34,300 ($43,588.77). In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,426 shares of company stock worth $5,006,194. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

