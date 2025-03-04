Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Announces Earnings Results

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.