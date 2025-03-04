Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 15,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,354. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $202,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,189,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,056.83. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 174,524 shares of company stock worth $1,679,965 over the last three months.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

