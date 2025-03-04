Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 15,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,354. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
