Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 372,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

