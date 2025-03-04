Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 97,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

