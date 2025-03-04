Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,563. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, insider Laura A. Defelice acquired 56,801 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $120,986.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at $141,970.89. The trade was a 576.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.