Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 1,150,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,193. The company has a market capitalization of $321.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alpha Teknova has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

