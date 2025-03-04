Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 366.62 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 367.49 ($4.67), with a volume of 7741866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($4.88).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.22. The company has a market capitalization of £851.99 million, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Impax Environmental Markets

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Guy Walker purchased 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.62 ($25,420.79). Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

