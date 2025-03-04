iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 235,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 91,367 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $34.02.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Company Profile

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

