Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 139,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 471,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of C$78.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43.
About Lion One Metals
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
