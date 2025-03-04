Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 13.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 5,345,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,109,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Emmerson Trading Up 13.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.04.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

