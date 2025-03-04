CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.90), Zacks reports. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. CrowdStrike updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.330-3.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $390.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,295,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.36 and its 200 day moving average is $336.92. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.03, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

