Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.81 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 463105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $101,122,000. Amundi grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $59,970,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

