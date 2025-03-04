REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Short Interest Update

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FEPI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 238,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.9806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:FEPI Free Report ) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

