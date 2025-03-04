MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 411,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,060. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

