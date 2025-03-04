Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 649,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
