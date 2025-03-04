Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 649,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.