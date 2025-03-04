Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 135,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

