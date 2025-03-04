John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 74,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,601. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.