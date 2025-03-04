John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 74,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,601. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
