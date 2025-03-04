Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Power Assets Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Power Assets stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Power Assets has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.18.

Get Power Assets alerts:

About Power Assets

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.