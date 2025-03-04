Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Rises By 51.4%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of HRGLF remained flat at $14.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
