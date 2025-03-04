Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Givaudan Stock Up 2.5 %

About Givaudan

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. 13,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,794. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

