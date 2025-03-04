Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Givaudan

Givaudan Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. 13,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,794. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.