Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Informatica (INFA)

Informatica (NYSE: INFA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “neutral” rating.

2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

2/14/2025 – Informatica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/14/2025 – Informatica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Informatica had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/14/2025 – Informatica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

1/31/2025 – Informatica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Informatica is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Informatica was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of INFA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Informatica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

