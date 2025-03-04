Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Informatica (INFA)

Informatica (NYSE: INFA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
- 2/14/2025 – Informatica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
- 1/31/2025 – Informatica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Informatica is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Informatica was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Informatica Price Performance
Shares of INFA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Informatica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
