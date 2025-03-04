ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.52, Zacks reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

ATN International Trading Up 1.9 %

ATNI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ATN International has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -35.29%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

