Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.950-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.470 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.78.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.