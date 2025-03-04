Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 63,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

