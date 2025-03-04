Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GOF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 1,529,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,449. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.