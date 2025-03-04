Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
GOF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 1,529,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,449. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
