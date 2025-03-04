Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.7 %

CPIX traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 400,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,868. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.