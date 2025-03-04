Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,632. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.