Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,632. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
