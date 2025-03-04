Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 297,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,097. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,400. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

