Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Zacks reports. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.79. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc purchased 8,143,635 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

