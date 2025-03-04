iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 252,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 164,389 shares.The stock last traded at $73.25 and had previously closed at $75.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

