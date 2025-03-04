goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$153.30 and last traded at C$155.05, with a volume of 73463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total value of C$429,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

