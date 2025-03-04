DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.4 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVF traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.26. 336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.82. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $235.89.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

