Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.72. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 238 shares traded.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Up 9.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.50.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.