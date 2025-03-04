Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.72. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 238 shares traded.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

