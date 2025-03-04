Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Declines By 34.2%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Exor Trading Up 0.3 %

EXXRF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. Exor has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

