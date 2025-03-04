Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Declines By 34.2%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Exor Trading Up 0.3 %
EXXRF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. Exor has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93.
Exor Company Profile
