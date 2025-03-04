E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 2,611,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,986.3 days.

E.On Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

