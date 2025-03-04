E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 2,611,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,986.3 days.
E.On Trading Up 11.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.
About E.On
