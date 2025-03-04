Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OZKAP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

