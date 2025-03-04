Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Up 59.7% in February

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hyperfine by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Hyperfine stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 513,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,005. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $67.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.