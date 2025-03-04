Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Up 61.2% in February

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 55.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 847,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

RA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 227,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,385. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,281.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.