Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.94 and last traded at $106.67. 4,321,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,907,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.76.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $466.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

