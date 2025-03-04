Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.25. 11,376,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 25,701,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

