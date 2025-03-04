ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Trading Up 9.5 %

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,566,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,914,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $289.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,123.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,230,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,547.70. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,748.40. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,349. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

