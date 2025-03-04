NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07, Zacks reports. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NPCE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 245,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,388. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $1,074,742.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. This represents a 48.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,352,479 shares of company stock valued at $50,670,217 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

