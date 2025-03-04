AMC Entertainment (AMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2025 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/26/2025 – AMC Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2025 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2025 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2025 – AMC Entertainment was given a new $3.25 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/4/2025 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

2/4/2025 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,474. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 545,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

