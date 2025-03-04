1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) versus Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Head-To-Head Survey

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capital One Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 7 10 1 2.67 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $202.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capital One Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 9.46% 9.45% 1.17% 1st Colonial Bancorp 17.44% 11.13% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $39.11 billion 1.80 $4.75 billion $11.59 15.95 1st Colonial Bancorp $46.18 million 1.56 $8.06 million $1.64 9.18

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.